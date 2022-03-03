Saudi Arabia announces a program to welcome pilgrims during Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia’s Central Hajj Committee has announced plans by government agencies to provide the best services to pilgrims to the House of God during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Saudi government plans include: increasing field surveillance, increasing the readiness of crossings and central places, as well as intensifying measures related to welcoming and valedictory to the pilgrims of the House of God, reducing waiting time at airports and increasing the number of special buses for transferring pilgrims.

Source: Alarabiya