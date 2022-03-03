March 3, 2022 | 8:01 AM

English
International Shia News Agency

Seminar“improving human relations in post-Covid-19 period, inspired by of Islamic,Christian teachings”[photos]:

0
Improving Human Relations in the Post-Covid-19 Period

SHAFAQNA-Seminar “Improving Human Relations in the Post-Covid-19 Period, Inspired by the Teachings of Islam and Christianity” was held in the central building of the International University of AhlulBayt (A.S.).

In this seminar, Prof. Yu Ann Saoka, Secretary-General of the World Council of Churches, Prof. Simon Sein, Dean of the Swiss Theological Seminary, Hojat al-Islam Dr. Mohammad Hossein Mokhtari, Representative of the President in the Board of Trustees of AhlulBayt (A.S.) International University, and Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (A.S.) World Assembly and a member of the Assembly of Leadership Experts delivered speeches.

Source: ABNA

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Webinar in Spain to discuss mysticism in Islam & Christianity

 

Related posts

Webinar on Interfaith Dialogue & Religious Lifestyle: “Necessity of Dialogue Among Leaders of Religions”

asadian

21st Century Usury: The need for a Moral Economy/Shafaqna’s extended interview with Clive Menzies

asadian

Lady Mary (S.A) In the Holy Quran

asadian

Humbleness in Islam and Christianity

asadian

The Mother of Jesus (A.S) and Mother of al-Hussein (A.S) in views of a Christian scholar

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.