Seminar“improving human relations in post-Covid-19 period, inspired by of Islamic,Christian teachings”[photos]:

SHAFAQNA-Seminar “Improving Human Relations in the Post-Covid-19 Period, Inspired by the Teachings of Islam and Christianity” was held in the central building of the International University of AhlulBayt (A.S.).

In this seminar, Prof. Yu Ann Saoka, Secretary-General of the World Council of Churches, Prof. Simon Sein, Dean of the Swiss Theological Seminary, Hojat al-Islam Dr. Mohammad Hossein Mokhtari, Representative of the President in the Board of Trustees of AhlulBayt (A.S.) International University, and Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (A.S.) World Assembly and a member of the Assembly of Leadership Experts delivered speeches.

Source: ABNA