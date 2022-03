SHAFAQNA- Director-General of International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi is traveling to Tehran on Saturday (05 Feb 2022). Grossi will meet with Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami and other officials.

The trip is aimed at settling some disputes over Iran’s nuclear activities and the issues regard safeguards agreement between the UN’s nuclear watchdog and the AEOI.

Source: IRNA