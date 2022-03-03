USA’s Middle East partners have so far rebuffed its calls to come out against Moscow

SHAFAQNA- USA’s administration is pushing its closest Middle East partners to back Ukraine in its deepening war with Russia. But from the Persian Gulf’s oil-rich monarchies to Israel, USA’s allies and partners are staying neutral or tempering their criticism of Moscow in a revealing sign of Russia’s growing influence in the region.

Saudi Arabia, the de facto OPEC leader, has rebuffed U.S. requests to pump more oil to help tame surging crude prices, which topped $110 a barrel amid concerns over supply after Russia invaded Ukraine. The United Arab Emirates, which hosts U.S. troops, ignored USA lobbying and abstained from a UN’s Security Council resolution condemning the Russian invasion.

Even Israel, the US’s closest ally in the region, has refused a Ukrainian request for weapons and other military equipment, such as helmets and protective vests, according to Ukraine’s ambassador, Yevgen Korniychuk. Israel fears that choosing sides too openly against Moscow could prompt Russian forces in Syria to respond by interfering with its long-running air campaign , Israeli officials said. A senior USA’s official said the diplomatic response in the region has been more cautious than Washington would have preferred.

Source: wsj