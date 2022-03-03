1m refugees flee Ukraine while Russia faces ICC probe

SHAFAQNA: The United Nations says more than one million people have fled Ukraine ,and the International Criminal Court (ICC) has opened an investigation into potential war crimes by Russia. Russian troops have seized control of Kherson, in Ukraine’s south. Several other cities, including the capital, Kyiv, north-eastern Kharkiv and Mariupol, in the southeast, continue to be attacked. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine’s defence lines are holding. Western intelligence agencies claim a miles-long Russian military convoy near Kyiv has “stalled”.

