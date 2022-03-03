March 3, 2022 | 6:25 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

Russia and Ukraine to hold more talks

0
Russia and Ukraine to hold more talks

SHAFAQNA- Delegations from Russia and Ukraine are preparing to hold a second round of talks at the Ukraine-Belarus border. Russian troops have seized control of Kherson, in Ukraine’s south. Several other cities, including the capital, Kyiv, north-eastern Kharkiv and Mariupol, in the southeast, continue to be attacked.

Mariupol’s city council says Russian forces are constantly and deliberately shelling critical civilian infrastructure there. President Zelenskyy says Ukraine’s defence lines are holding. The United Nations says more than one million people have fled Ukraine amid Russia’s assault.

Source: aljazeera

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

RUSSIA AND UKRAINE PREPARE FOR TALKS

PUTIN ORDERS NUCLEAR FORCES ON HIGH ALERT

WILL PUTIN’S GAMBLE ON UKRAINE PAY-OFF?

WEST TO REMOVE SELECTED RUSSIAN BANKS FROM SWIFT SYSTEM

UN VOTES TO CONDEMN RUSSIA’S INVASION OF UKRAINE

Related posts

1m refugees flee Ukraine while Russia faces ICC probe

asadian

UN votes to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

asadian

Turkey has no plans to impose sanctions against Russia

asadian

Russia’s army claims Kherson in Ukraine captured

asadian

USA’s Secretary of State questions Russia’s place on UN Human Rights

asadian

The International Union of Muslim Scholars call for end of Russia-Ukraine War

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.