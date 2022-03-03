Russia and Ukraine to hold more talks

SHAFAQNA- Delegations from Russia and Ukraine are preparing to hold a second round of talks at the Ukraine-Belarus border. Russian troops have seized control of Kherson, in Ukraine’s south. Several other cities, including the capital, Kyiv, north-eastern Kharkiv and Mariupol, in the southeast, continue to be attacked.

Mariupol’s city council says Russian forces are constantly and deliberately shelling critical civilian infrastructure there. President Zelenskyy says Ukraine’s defence lines are holding. The United Nations says more than one million people have fled Ukraine amid Russia’s assault.

Source: aljazeera