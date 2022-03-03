March 3, 2022 | 6:26 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

Egypt: Al-Azhar condemns FIFA’s Double Standards

0
FIFA's Double Standards

SHAFAQNA- Egypt’s Al-Azhar Islamic Center condemned FIFA for banning Russia while keeping a blind eye to the crimes of Israel. In a statement on Wednesday, the center strongly condemned the world football governing body’s decision, according to the Arabic service of RT.

“Do you know Palestine? Humanity is indivisible at the time of conflict,” noted the center. “There should be no double standards. We condemn FIFA’s measure, especially due to its neglecting of the Palestinian issue under the slogan of separating politics from sports.”

On Monday (28 Feb 2022), FIFA announced that it was indefinitely suspending Russian representative teams. This means Russia will almost certainly not be participating in the Qatar World Cup in November. The previous day, FIFA had condemned the “use of force by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.” The center had already called on world leaders to make efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Source: IQNA

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Egypt: Al-Azhar’s Chief criticizes promoting the phrase ‘Abrahamic religion’

Forum of Quran Radios of the Islamic countries planned in Cairo

Related posts

Russia’s army claims Kherson in Ukraine captured

asadian

The International Union of Muslim Scholars call for end of Russia-Ukraine War

asadian

Expert in Russian affairs: There is no other way but negotiation

asadian

Al-Azhar’s Chief to visit Iraq next month

asadian

Top Students at Al-Azhar Islamic Center Honored

asadian

Al-Azhar calls for int’l action to counter extremism

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.