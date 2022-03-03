Egypt: Al-Azhar condemns FIFA’s Double Standards

SHAFAQNA- Egypt’s Al-Azhar Islamic Center condemned FIFA for banning Russia while keeping a blind eye to the crimes of Israel. In a statement on Wednesday, the center strongly condemned the world football governing body’s decision, according to the Arabic service of RT.

“Do you know Palestine? Humanity is indivisible at the time of conflict,” noted the center. “There should be no double standards. We condemn FIFA’s measure, especially due to its neglecting of the Palestinian issue under the slogan of separating politics from sports.”

On Monday (28 Feb 2022), FIFA announced that it was indefinitely suspending Russian representative teams. This means Russia will almost certainly not be participating in the Qatar World Cup in November. The previous day, FIFA had condemned the “use of force by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.” The center had already called on world leaders to make efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Source: IQNA