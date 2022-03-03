March 3, 2022 | 6:32 PM

Vienna: Iran’s Top Negotiator Meets EU’s Foreign Policy Chief

SHAFAQNA- Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and Deputy EU foreign policy chief Enrique Mora met in Vienna on Thursday as the eighth round of Vienna talks. Bagheri Kani and Mora had another meeting a day earlier.

The Iran’s top negotiator also met with his counterparts from three European countries participating in the talks, namely Britain, France and Germany, on Wednesday.

Source: IRNA

