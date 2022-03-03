March 3, 2022 | 9:34 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

Iran writes to UNSC over US senator’s remarks

SHAFAQNA- Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations wrote a letter to the UN Security Council on Wednesday to complain about US senator’s remarks in Israeli-occupied al-Quds.

In an interview with an Israeli media in mid-February while he was on a trip to Israel, US Senator Lindsey Graham has encouraged the Israel to assassinate Iranian nuclear scientists.

“A lot of Iranian scientists have had a lot of accidents, and we would expect more accidents to come,” he said in the interview.

“Atrocious, hateful, and reprehensible,” the letter labeled US senator’s remarks, describing them as green light to the Israel to take more terrorist actions against Iranian nuclear scientists.

This is an evident violation international commitments of the US, especially those stipulated in the resolutions of the UN which prohibit countries from provoking and supporting terrorist actions, the letter said.

It also called on the international community, the UN Security Council in particular, to strongly condemn such provocative measures, as the Israel has a long history of sabotage operations on Iranian peaceful nuclear facilities, assassination of Iranian nuclear scientists and joint cyberattack by the US on Iran’s nuclear sites.

Iran’s mission in the UN warned against the Israel’s adventurism and its consequences for peace and security in the region, stating that Iran reserves the right to take any required measures in accordance with international law.

Source: IRNA

