March 3, 2022 | 9:30 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

Iran nuclear deal can’t be postponed any longer, Germany says

Iran nuclear deal

SHAFAQNA- Iran nuclear deal cannot be postponed any longer, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday during a visit to Israel .

“What we would like to see is that an agreement is reached in Vienna,” Scholz told reporters alongside Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

“Now is the time to make a decision,” Scholz said. “This must not be postponed any longer and cannot be postponed any longer. Now is the time to finally say yes to something that represents a good and reasonable solution.”

The latest round of negotiations to revive Iran nuclear deal started in late November and the talks are expected to reach a crunch point in the coming days.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency will visit Tehran on Saturday, the agency confirmed on Thursday, raising the prospect of progress on one of the last thorny issues blocking a revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

The visit by the U.N. nuclear watchdog’s director general was reported overnight by the Nournews news agency  as negotiators in Vienna seek to restore U.S. and Iranian compliance with the deal.

Source: France 24Reuters

