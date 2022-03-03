A rocket going to strike the moon tomorrow

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- An earthly object is headed for a collision course with the moon on March 4. But we still don’t know, exactly where and how it originated.

Experts said part of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket or a remnant from China’s Long March 3C rocket was due to crash into the moon on March 4.

The debris will crash into the Hertz sprung Crater on the far side of the Moon, which does not face Earth, at 4.25pm, Gulf Standard Time and will strike the surface at 9,300 kilometers per hour, fast enough to carve out a crater more than 10 meters wide.

Data analyst Bill Gray was the first to discover that a rocket stage was headed in the direction of the Moon.

Source: earthsky