March 3, 2022 | 9:36 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

Russian President tells Saudi Prince it’s unacceptable to politicize energy

SHAFAQNA-Russian President stressed the “unacceptability” of politicizing global energy supply issues, in a phone conversation with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince.

“Taking into account the anti-Russian sanctions imposed by a number of Western countries, Vladimir Putin stressed the inadmissibility of politicizing the issues of global energy supply,” the Kremlin said in a statement published by Russian state news agency TASS, which described the phone call between the two leaders.

The Saudi state news agency SPA said the crown prince had reiterated the kingdom’s desire to maintain stability of the oil markets and noted the importance of maintaining an agreement between the Saudi-led OPEC and its Russia-led allies.

Source :wsj

