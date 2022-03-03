Arab politician: Ukraine war will add new dimension to agreement or disagreement in Vienna talks

SHAFAQNA- Dr Jamal Zahalka, leader of the National Rally Party in the 48 Palestinian Territories, believes that Russia’s war in Ukraine will give new meaning and dimensions to the agreement or disagreement in the nuclear talks between Iran and world powers in Vienna.

“If the war had not taken place, it would have been almost certain that the resumption of the nuclear deal between Iran and the P5+1 countries would be signed, because the major obstacles to the dispute between the parties have been lifted and only marginal points remained, and agreement on such issues was expected to be reached after the participating delegations return to their home countries.,” Zahalka wrote in an analysis published today (Thursday) in Al-Quds Al-Arabi newspaper.

He added: “The war in Ukraine has raised questions about this agreement because the countries concerned are directly or indirectly involved in this military conflict and the imposition of sanctions, and now do not have enough time to reconsider their calculations.”

“The fate of the talks now seems to have been postponed, and Israel, which sees it as vital to itself, finds it necessary to postpone decisions on some strategic, security and political issues related to the outcome of the Iran nuclear talks in Vienna,” he continued.

In the end, Zahalka stressed: “In any case, we understand that this war, in the shadow of the intensification of the confrontation between Russia and the West, will give new meanings and dimensions to the agreement or the disagreement in the Vienna talks.”

Source: Al-Quds Al-Arabi