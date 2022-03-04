Roses’garlands decorating the holy shrine of Al-Abbas (A.S.) to welcome the holy month of Sha’ban

SHAFAQNA-As in every year, with the first day of the holy month of Sha’ban, the month of the auspicious birth anniversaries of Ahl al-Bayt (A.S.), garlands of roses were put in the entrances and exits of the holy shrine of Al-Abbas (A.S.), colored lamps were enlightened and banners were hung to show the greatness of these days.

According to the official of the Sanctuary’s Unit, Ahmad Karim Youssef, there are 60 garlands of flowers and roses that were spread over the holy the holy shrine of Al-Abbas (A.S.) in form of garlands and wreaths made out of consistent varieties of flowers, including: Anthurium, Lily, Dutch roses, Gladiolus, Rose, Tulip, Chameleon flower, Damask rose and Mohammadian rose.

Source: alkafeel