March 4, 2022

Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia plant

Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia plant

SHAFAQNA- Ukraine says Russian forces have seized control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
A blaze that broke out at the complex when it came under fire early on Friday has now been extinguished.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to sit down for talks, while calling for more international support.
Ukrainian and Russian negotiators agree to a tentative plan to create humanitarian corridor.
Putin says Russia’s military operations in Ukraine are “going to plan”.
While Kherson is under Russian control, other cities, including the capital, Kyiv, northeastern Kharkiv and Mariupol, in the southeast, continue to be attacked.
More than one million people have fled Ukraine amid Russia’s assault, according to the UN.

Source: Aljazeera

