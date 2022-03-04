March 4, 2022 | 4:07 PM

Pakistan: Dozens of Shia Muslims killed as mosque bombed in Peshawar

SHAFAQNA-A powerful bomb has exploded inside a Shia mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar, killing more than 50 people and wounding dozens more.

The explosion occurred as worshippers had gathered in the Kucha Risaldar mosque in Peshawar’s old city area for Friday prayers.

Hospital officials said at least 56 people were killed, revising an earlier toll of 30 dead. At least 194 people were reported wounded.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.Peshawar police chief Muhammed Ejaz Khan said the violence started when two armed attackers opened fire on police outside the mosque.

Sourced: aljazeera

