March 4, 2022

A baby cry translator is coming

startup company is using machine learning to translate your baby

SHAFAQNA FUTERE- A startup company is using machine learning to translate your baby.

According to Swiss and Barcelona-based startup Zoundream, that extra help can come in the form of artificial intelligence (AI) and a proprietary device that translates what they call the “universal language” of babies.

The company’s idea is based on the premise that “babies cry more or less the same way for the same needs.

Zoundream used machine learning software to research hundreds of hours of worldwide child cries. They then categorized these cries into 4 completely different classes: starvation, ache, fuel, and needs hug.

The subsequent step will probably be hitting the market, which instructed us Zoundream goals to do by the summer time of this year.

Source: daystech

