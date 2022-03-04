European negotiators Return to capitals for consultations on Vienna talks

SHAFAQNA-E3 Negotiators In Vienna talks, have returned to their capitals for consultations over making political decisions.
The Iranian negotiating team, headed by Ali Bagheri Kani, is still in Vienna and the talks in different formats are still underway.
The European negotiators will reportedly come back to Vienna soon to resume talks on finalizing a deal.
Source: IRNA
