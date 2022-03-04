March 4, 2022 | 7:20 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

European negotiators Return to capitals for consultations on Vienna talks

0
European negotiators Return to capitals for consultations

SHAFAQNA-E3 Negotiators In Vienna talks, have returned to their capitals for consultations over making political decisions.
The Iranian negotiating team, headed by Ali Bagheri Kani, is still in Vienna and the talks in different formats are still underway.
The European negotiators will reportedly come back to Vienna soon to resume talks on finalizing a deal.

Source: IRNA

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Arab Politician: War in Ukraine will add new dimension to Vienna talksVienna: Iran’s Top Negotiator Meets EU’s Foreign Policy Chief

Related posts

Arab Politician: War in Ukraine will add new dimension to Vienna talks

asadian

German Chancellor: Iran nuclear deal cannot be postponed any longer

asadian

Vienna: Iran’s Top Negotiator Meets EU’s Foreign Policy Chief

asadian

Russia’s top diplomat: Russia sees Iran Deal within a week

asadian

FM Spox: Iran ‘will not wait forever’ over nuclear deal

asadian

Spox: Vienna draft deal ready

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.