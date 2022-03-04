Holy month of Sha’ban & its virtues

The best supplication during this month is “isteghfar” (seeking forgiveness in the Divine Court). One should say 70 times every day “Astaghfirullaha, wa as’aluhut-tawbah! (I plead to Allah for forgiveness and beseech Him to accept my repentance)!” Another recommended act for this month is “sadaqa” (charity), even if it be as little as half a date, so that God may make immune one’s body from the fire of hell. A highly recommended act is to offer a 2-raka’ah prayer on every Thursday of Sha’ban with recitation of Surat al-Hamd once, followed by Surat at-Tawhid 100 times in each raka’ah, and after salaam “Salawat” to be recited 100 times. It is said God Almighty fulfills all needs pertaining to the world and the Hereafter of those who perform this. It is also meritorious to fast on this day, and as per a hadith the heavens are adorned every Thursday of Sha’ban and the angels plead with God to forgive those who fast on it and to answer their supplications.

