New alliance to monitor human rights situation in Afghanistan: Amnesty

SHAFAQNA-

The Alliance for Human Rights in Afghanistan members include Amnesty International, Front Line Defenders, Freedom House, Freedom Now, Human Rights Watch (HRW), MADRE, the World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT), the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), and the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF).

The members of the alliance aim to work jointly to seek accountability for all human rights violations and abuses in Afghanistan. The purpose of the alliance is to collectively advocate and put pressure on the Taliban to respect human rights, and on the international community to make good on their commitments to hold the Taliban accountable and to not abandon the Afghan people, Amnesty said.

Through this alliance, the member organisations will collaborate on joint advocacy, research, awareness raising, and mobilisation, as well as on documentation and reporting of human rights violations and abuses in Afghanistan. The alliance will also engage with the international bodies such as the UN Human Rights Council and the UN Security Council, UN experts such as the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, and other actors to push for systematic and intensive monitoring of the human rights situation, accountability for perpetrators of human rights violations and abuses, and to seek an end to impunity.