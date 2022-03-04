March 4, 2022 | 10:36 PM

Agreement on Iran nuclear deal may be reached this weekend: EU’s Borrell

SHAFAQNA-An agreement on Iran nuclear deal may be reached this weekend i, the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.

“I hope that during this weekend we can deliver,” he told reporters in Brussels.

Josep Borrell, in a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, added that he, as the coordinator of the talks between Iran and the P4+1 group would like to declare that the negotiations are making progress.

Borrell added, “We believe that Iran’s demands have been mostly met in the future agreement.”

Source : reuters, ifpnews

Vienna talks: European negotiators return to capitals for consultations

ARAB POLITICIAN: WAR IN UKRAINE WILL ADD NEW DIMENSION TO VIENNA TALKSVIENNA: IRAN'S TOP NEGOTIATOR MEETS EU'S FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF

