UN Security Council To meet on Ukrainian Nuclear Plant

SHAFAQNA-The United Nations Security Council is holding an emergency meeting following Russia’s attack on nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

The meeting was requested by the UK, US, Albania, France, Ireland, and Norway, according to diplomatic sources.

Following night-long clashes near the city of Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine, Russia took control of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, Ukrainian authorities announced.

Following the developments, the International Atomic Energy Agency announced that the fire at the power plant “has not affected essential equipment.”

Source : aa