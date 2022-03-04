US ambassador nominee for Iraq presents priorities of her work

SHAFAQNA- US ambassador nominee for Iraq said Iraq continues to be “a foreign policy priority for the United States and is a cornerstone of regional stability.”

As ambassador, Alina Romanowski, told Senate Foreign Relations Committee that a critical component of her duties would be working with the country’s new government. “The United States continues to work with our Iraqi partners as they seek to strengthen their democratic institutions, responsive governance, and the rule of law,” she said. “If confirmed, bolstering Iraq’s independence and advancing citizen rights will be a top priority in my engagements with Iraq’s new government.”

US ambassador nominee for Iraq said that the U.S. remains concerned about the resurgence of Daesh in the country and plans to continue to work with the Iraqi Security Forces on the issue.

Source: Al-Monitor