International affairs analyst: “World is moving towards a compromise between great powers”

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- An international affairs analyst comments on the Ukraine crisis: “The world is moving towards a compromise between the great powers and major players such as China, India, the United States, the European Union and Russia.”

“Today, these powers have quarrel with each other, but in the end, they reach an agreement. These countries are pursuing a new order so that they can deal with each other, and this cooperation will happen soon, because of common interests among them,” Hassan Beheshtipour told Shafaqna. “But there is disagreement over their share of the cake, because each of them wants to have a bigger share. When they recognize these shares and divide them among themselves, it becomes clear how much each of them gets.”

“By attacking Ukraine, Russia wants to announce to the world that ‘I am a first-class superpower and should not be treated as a mediocre power.’ In principle, Russia recognizes national security only for big and powerful countries,” he said. “These are including Russia itself, the United States, China, and India. In other word, the rest of countries in the world are secondary to Russia and takes action against these countries wherever it wants, as it did in Ossetia and Abkhazia, and similarly, in 2014, it occupied Crimea and then annexed its territory. And now, in 2022, Russia has entered Ukraine.”

However, the international affairs analyst believes that, “The US and British governments are among the supporters and promoters of this war. The United States and Britain are staunch opponents of the EU approaching Russia and seek to reduce the EU cooperation with Russia. The United States, in particular, wants to add Europe to its energy buyers. As Russia weakens, there is a good ground for its disintegration. The United States pursue its disintegration, because the US sees Russia as a vast country.”

“Although his term of office is ended by 2024, this situation could seriously damage his political future” he said, noting that Putin had made his worst mistake by sending troops to Ukraine.

Persian Version