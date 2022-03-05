MUI (Europe) condemns terrorist attack on Shia mosque in Pakistan

SHAFAQNA- Majlis Ulama-e-Imamiyyah (Europe) issued a statement condemning terrorist attack on Shia mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan.

The full text of the statement is as follows:

Indeed, we belong to Allah, and to Him dk we indeed return.

As worshippers gathered today to offer their Friday prayers at the Kucha-e-Risaldar Jami Masjid in Peshawar, a suicide bomber attacked. The only crime of those congregating in the mosque was that they were Shi’as. More than 50 worshippers have been martyred, including the imam of the prayers, Allama Irshad Hussayn Khaleel, as the death toll increases, and many dozens more have been injured.

With only the strongest condemnation against this act of terrorism, our prayers are with the martyrs, the injured and their families. We stand alongside the believers in Pakistan whose religious leadership has announced a nationwide three days of mourning and nationwide protests against this atrocity on Sunday.

We demand that the Pakistani Government and security agencies take immediate action in investigating to seek out the perpetrators and to bring them to justice. We will accept nothing less. Immediate control needs to be taken over the situation and security provided for all possible targets of sectarian terrorism. We find, time and time again, banned terrorist groups being able to commit such evil. Those groups and all those making any association with them must be given their justice. Even if they are taken to court, the judicial processes seem to be unable to do anything substantial, and this in turn gives the terrorists the impetus to commit more such crimes with impunity. Such shortcomings, negligence and corruptions must be eradicated for there to be any meaningful change.

We insist strongly that the Government takes this with the extreme seriousness that this deserves, as neither the Pakistani peace-loving citizens nor they themselves would want to see this to be a beginning of a vicious wave of violence as we have seen in the past.

We pay our most sincere condolences to the widows, orphans and families of the martyrs, and we stand by them in this most difficult time. We pray to the Almighty to give them solace and patience. We pray to Him, by the intercession of Sayyod al-Shuhada (A.S), to raise the ranks of the martyrs in the Hereafter, to gather them under the banner of Abil—Fadl al-Abbas (A.S) and to accommodate them in Heaven with the Holy Prophet and the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S), and with the Shuhada of Karbala.

May He, by the intercession of Imam al-Sajjad (A.S), heal the wounded and injured. We pray to the Almighty to bring peace and safety to the believers of Pakistan, and to all peace-loving citizens, and to annihilate and destroy the enemies of Islam.

We pray earnestly for the Zuhoor of the Twelfth Holy Imam (A.S) who shall fill the world with justice and equity.