Saudi Arabia & Egypt condemns suicide attack on Pakistan mosque

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia and Egypt have “strongly” condemned the terror attack that targeted a Shia Muslim mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar during Friday prayers that left scores of worshipers killed and injured.

Foreign ministry of Saudi Arabia stressed the Kingdom’s position against “targeting places of worship, terrorizing civilians and shedding innocent blood,” adding that it supports Pakistan against all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism.

The ministry offered condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, the government and the Pakistani people, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

In a statement released on Friday, foreign ministry of Egypt voiced condolences and expressed grief to the Pakistani people and government and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The statement asserted that Egypt stands by the side of Pakistan in face of terrorism in all its forms.

Also, Egypt’s Mufti and President of the General Secretariat for Fatwa Authorities Worldwide Shawki Allam said that terrorist groups do not respect sanctity of blood or mosques.

The mufti extended his deep condolences to the Pakistani government and people over the victims of the terrorist attack, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

The UAE issued a statement condemning the attack as well and said it rejected all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilizing security and stability and inconsistent with humanitarian values ​​and principles.

Kuwait affirmed its solidarity with Pakistan and its support for all measures it takes to maintain its security and stability, while Egypt and Jordan also issued similar statements condemning the attack.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation said it supports the Pakistani government in confronting terrorism.

Sources: english.ahram,arabnews