Grossi: Nuclear deal impossible to materialize in absence of comprehensive IAEA-Iran agreement

SHAFAQNA- Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi announced that he sees no possibility for a comprehensive deal, if his organization and Iran fail to reach a mutual understanding about the Safeguards Agreement issues.

He made the remarks in a joint press conference with Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami in the Iranian capital. About his visit to Tehran, Grossi said he has been in constant touch with the AEOI head; and the two have tried to solve different issues.

Like what Mr Eslami said, he underlined, a number of special issues are still remaining which need to be clarified. Both sides have made efforts [to do so], but there was no success in this issue though experts endeavored to hold talks systematically, Grossi added. He went on to focus on the importance of his visit to Tehran, stressing that simultaneous with this meeting, we have the Vienna talks still underway.

Since, this meeting is going on parallel to the Vienna negotiations, they are interlinked and dependent on each other so if Iran and the IAEA fail to develop an understanding on safeguards, I have no idea how we could develop such a comprehensive agreement like the JCPOA, he noted.

Referring to the considerable contribution of nuclear energy in development of countries, the IAEA chief stressed that the generation of environment-friendly energies, including nuclear energy, is very important given the current global warming and economic recession after the coronavirus pandemic.

To develop cooperation, future should be taken into consideration more than the past that Iran could make use of nuclear energy, Grossi stressed. Asked why the IAEA reports are released by some before official release of the Agency, Grossi said some members do not respect protection of confidential information.

