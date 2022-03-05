March 5, 2022 | 4:48 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

Morocco : Plan Introduced to Protect Food Supply during Ramadan

Protect Food Supply during Ramadan

SHAFAQNA-The government of Morocco announced measures to ensure the fluid supply of food to meet the needs of citizens during the upcoming holy month Ramadan.

To ensure commodities meet popular demand during Ramadan, Moroccan officials emphasized that the supply of products will be assured in all regions across Morocco.

Minister of Industry and Trade Ryad Mezzour attended a meeting that Minister of Interior Abdelouafi Laftit chaired to discuss the evaluation and monitoring of the state of supply of foods in the national market.

Mezzour reassured citizens that despite the increase in the consumption of certain basic foodstuffs during Ramadan, the supply of such products is assured in all regions across Morocco.

Source: IQNA

