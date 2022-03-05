Dutch soccer star convert to Islam

SHAFAQNA-Dutch soccer star Clarence Seedorf has converted to Islam, according to a post in his official Instagram account.

The former AC Milan midfielder took to Instagram to declare his religious switch after marrying Iranian lady Sophia Makramati. According to the legendary Dutch footballer, he was inspired by his wife to convert to Islam from Christianity. Seedorf is the only player in football histiry to win the UEFA Champions League with three different teams.

A special thanks to all the nice messages in celebration of me joining the Muslim family. I’m very happy and pleased to join the all Brothers and Sisters around the world, especially my adorable Sophia, who has taught me more in-depth the meaning of Islam. I didn’t change my name and will continue to carry my name as given by my parents, Clarence Seedorf! I’m sending all my love to everyone in the world”, Seedorf wrote in the caption.

Source: SportsBrief.com