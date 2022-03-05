Imam Reza (A.S.) shrine replete with light for month of Sha’aban

SHAFAQNA- Imam Reza (A.S.) holy shrine in month of Sha’ban has turned into a hub of joyful celebrations for arriving pilgrims and lovers of Ahl al-Bayt (AS) from different countries.

Auspicious birth anniversaries of Imam Hussein (A.S.), Hazrat Abbas (A.S.), and Imam Sajjad (A.S.) are three highly respected occasions at the beginning of Sha’ban which have attracted thousands of Iranian and foreign pilgrims to the holy shrine of the Eighth Imam of Shia Muslims making it significantly crowded.

Observing all health protocols, Imam Reza Shrine’s General Directorate for Islamic Ideology Dissemination has programmed a number of different religious and cultural programs for foreign pilgrims of the holy shrine in Ghadir, Dar al-Rahmah, and Dar al-Marhamah porticos of the complex each of which has been embellished with beautiful and colorful lights, flowers, and flags.

Servants and staff of Imam Reza holy shrine have done their best to create a convenient atmosphere for Iranian and foreign tourists who come to congratulate Imam Reza (A.S.) on birth anniversaries of Imam Hussein (A.S.), Hazrat Abbas (A.S.) and Imam Sajjad (A.S.).

Special happy programs in Arabic, Urdu, English, and Azeri languages will be continued up to the last day of Sha’ban.