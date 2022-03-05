New solution by Chinese researchers to treat Covid-19

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- The researchers from Capital Medical University and Chinese Academy of Sciences developed the bispecific human monoclonal antibody against SARS-CoV-2.

They combining a noncompeting pair of human neutralizing antibodies, namely B38 and H4, to target two antigens, thus blocking the virus from binding to its receptor.

The new antibody was shown to reduce the viral titer in infected nonhuman primates and human ACE2 transgenic mice, making it a feasible and effective potential strategy to treat and prevent severe COVID-19, according to the study.

Source: china daily