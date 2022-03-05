March 5, 2022 | 9:25 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

New solution by Chinese researchers to treat Covid-19

0
antibody against SARS-CoV-2

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- The researchers from Capital Medical University and Chinese Academy of Sciences developed the bispecific human monoclonal antibody against SARS-CoV-2.

They combining a noncompeting pair of human neutralizing antibodies, namely B38 and H4, to target two antigens, thus blocking the virus from binding to its receptor.

The new antibody was shown to reduce the viral titer in infected nonhuman primates and human ACE2 transgenic mice, making it a feasible and effective potential strategy to treat and prevent severe COVID-19, according to the study.

Source: china daily

Related posts

A baby cry translator is coming

asadian

A rocket going to strike the moon tomorrow

asadian

Will Putin’s Gamble on Ukraine Pay-off?

asadian

Political Geography Expert: Ukraine is likely to become another Afghanistan

asadian

European Affairs Analyst: West will use sanctions to target Russian economy

asadian

Iranian Diplomat: Possibility of military confrontation in Ukraine is low

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.