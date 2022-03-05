Iraqi parliament votes to re-nominate presidential candidates

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi parliament voted to re-nominate the presidential candidates.

In today’s session, the Iraqi parliament, chaired by Muhammad al-Halbousi and attended by 238 representatives, voted to re-nominate the presidential candidates.

The Iraqi Parliament Information Center said in a brief statement that 203 representatives voted in favor of the re-registration of presidential candidates and 62 voted against.

On the agenda of today’s parliamentary session is a vote on the registration of presidential candidates and the formation of parliamentary commissions.

The Iraqi Supreme Federal Court declared it illegal before the presidium of the parliament re-registered the presidential candidates, adding that there is no legal text that would allow the presidium to re-register the presidential candidates.

The federal court concluded: “It is possible to re-register the presidential candidates with the vote of the members of parliament and not the presidium.”

