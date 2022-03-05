March 5, 2022 | 9:23 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

Iran welcomes remarks by senior Saudi official : Iranian FM

SHAFAQNA-Recent remarks by a high-ranking Saudi official is indicative of their willingness for reestablishment of relations and Iran also welcomes these remarks , Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said.

Speaking to IRNA correspondent, the Iranian foreign minister said that Tehran and Riyadh have different views on regional issues, adding that management of differences can serve the interests of both nations.

“We have had four rounds of talks with Saudi Arabia over the past year,” Amirabdollahian said, adding, “We are happy with Saudi Arabia taking the path of dialogue.”

He said that the Iranian government under President Ebrahim Raisi is resolved to enhance interactions with neighboring countries.

Source : IRNA

