Shafaqna – Ayatollah Sistani; a symbol of wisdom / by Dr Abolfazl Fateh*

Introduction

Iraq’s senior Shia cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, and the scope of his effectiveness is a mystery, especially for those who look at his character with the criteria of top politicians. This man, who does not speak to the media, favors a solitary life, and a few pictures and videos of him are released, is considered the most influential character and a senior Shia cleric in Iraq. Excerpts of his life are as follow:

About 12 years ago (2003), after the fall of Iraq’s former dictator, Saddam Hussein, I (Abolfazl Fateh) visited “Atabat al-Aliyat” (The Holy shrines) and Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani with the assistance of Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Javad Shahrestani. After coming back from Iraq, I talked to a number of Iranian senior figures and expressed my viewpoints on the pivotal role of Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani in the future of Iraq. The detailed text of my meeting with Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani was also released in the ISNA news agency and was widely quoted by the media.

Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani was a figure who carefully monitored Iran’s situation at that time and during the meeting recommended several times for forging unity among clerics and academics in the Islamic Republic. He believed that Iraq’s attackers have plotted to invade other countries in the region. He also added that Iraq would probably become free of occupiers but if God forbid, the same things happen to other regional countries, it probably would be impossible to get rid of that.

Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani emphasized that no one should harm other people and that a country should not expect the foreigners to settle their problems, but the knowledgeable people, experts, and elites should work together to settle the domestic affairs of their country. He said, “In the last five years, I have not left my house and if Iran is good, I’m happy. If I hear bad news from Iran; my heart would hurt”.

As you know, Iraq deals with dangerous challenges and difficult problems every day. So far, Iraqi influential politicians have not managed to settle the problems of this Arabic country but the guidance of Iraq’s senior Shia cleric, Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani, has been very fruitful in this respect. The key question is, how Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani, who has made a very rare appearance in the society, could play such a huge role. Understanding this would help us to better understand the Shia religious institution, especially the Marjaiat. In fact, the Shia clerics’ viewpoints and their approach to exercising politics indicate that great Shia clerics, inspired by Shia Imams, have managed to move beyond their recognized frameworks.

Diversity of Conduct towards Politics in Shia Marjaiat:

In Shia history, the Shia elites and authorities have behaved people and the ruling powers based on the particular circumstances of time and place. The 1000-year-old seminary of the holy Iraqi city of Najaf, as the legacy of Ahlul-Bayt (AS), has faced many ups and downs in the course of times, but its main approach has been to avoid the politics in its common sense.

During the time of ex-Iraqi dictator, Saddam Hussein, the seminary of the holy city of Najaf faced its most difficult times. Saddam Hussein did his best to ruin this scientific and cultural center of Shia, but his efforts failed thanks to the perseverance, persistence, and intelligent policy of top clerics including Grand Ayatollah Mohsen Al-Hakim and Ayatollah Seyed Abolghasem Khoei. The seminary of the Iranian holy city of Qom was also revitalized by Ayatollah Hayeri Yazdi and Ayatollah Boroujerd. After the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1979, the center became the last hope of Shias across the globe. Nowadays, the seminaries of the holy cities of Najaf and Qom are considered as two wings of Shias that play a very pivotal role in Ahlul Bait’s school of thought.

The late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, also was fully active in the seminary of the holy city of Qom. He studied and taught for several years in the holy city of Najaf. The Islamic Revolution of Iran secured victory, thanks to the late Imam Khomeini’s doctrine and collaboration of the Iranian people. Welcomed by the Iranian people, the late Imam Khomeini’s doctrine became a national covenant aimed at governing people.

The Holy City of Najaf after the Fall of Saddam Hussein

The fall of Saddam and the Iraqi people’s capability to control their own destiny opened a new but different chapter towards the Shia Ulema in Iraq. At that time, the Ulema of the holy city of Najaf did not welcome direct participation in politics and strictly banned clerics from playing a role in executive arenas for two specific reasons: First, the political and social requirements and the diverse ethnic and religious groups in Iraq are totally different from Iran. Second, the role of the Iraqi Ulema and the seminary of Najaf is entirely different from Iran.

The Najaf Ulema monitored the political fields as social activists during the post-Saddam era. They managed to act as the most important civil institution in the society, thanks to the formation of a powerful social network, relationship with different social institutions, and religious legitimacy and handled to exert serious impact on the political power. If we look carefully, we would understand that the demands and measures of religious authority would be reflected in the Iraqi nation’s demands. The Marjaiat institution has changed into a strong social power to prevent tyranny among politicians instead of unification with the political arenas.

Authority and Dignity of Marjaiat Institution in y the Holy City of Najaf

Authority and legitimacy are very vital in Marjaiat Institution. Throughout history, the Shia clerics have managed to gain their authority and legitimacy from religious requirements and their scientific and social situation. In fact, Marjaiat originates from decades of personal and social improvement, education, research, and writing based on vast social networks. This has changed Marjaiat into an independent and social institution that is higher than the political institutions. A glance, at the history and role of senior clerics in the holy cities of Najaf and Qom provides clear evidence.

The leadership of Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani in the Seminary of Najaf and his Personal Characteristics

After the toppling of Saddam Hussein, the senior clerics of the holy city of Najaf, appointed Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani as head of the seminary of Najaf and the main clerics of this city including Grand Ayatullah al-Fayadh, Grand Ayatollah Mohammad Baqir al-Hakim, and Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Basheer Hussain Najafi did not oppose this decision.

In response to the approach adopted by the most important scholars of the holy city of Najaf, Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani decided to consult with all senior scholars of Najaf. In other words, the decision and viewpoints of Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani were not originated from his personal rights but the religious principles and public demands. This authority and legitimacy caused the Marjaiat institution to adopt approaches and political literature without the authoritarian and parental practices, and avoid unwarranted provocation.

Despite the sensitivity of the situation of Muslims and Shias in the tumultuous world today, the Marjaiat avoids issuing purely political statements and presenting harsh speeches. Meanwhile, Marjaiat tries to pull the Shia religion out of the crisis by presenting fruitful and strategic viewpoints, holding meetings and sessions with politicians, policy-makers, and several people from all over the world. For example, Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani has recently issued two statements on the explosion of Shia Mosque in Qatif, in Saudi Arabia, and the tragedy of Mina during the Hajj pilgrimage.

Marjaiat as a Civil Institution

The legitimacy of Marjaiat institution and its position in society has caused Shia senior clerics to become aware of the people’s problems and demands. They intervene in some cases as a civil institution, not a state or political official, aimed at influencing the government to meet their people’s demands. Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani, for instance, does not intervene in the political trend of Iraq and does not insist on the tenure of his supporters in government.

Marjaiat-intermmediary between Government and Nation

The authority of Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani originates from divine providence and people’s attention. The Marjaiat institution is defined totally as an independent establishment from the government but is placed between the state and the society. It is situated between the government and society to safeguard both the government and the nation. The authority of Marjaiat institution which has been widely defined in the framework of a religious community could be traced in a county like Iraq which is tackling the terrorist group of Daaesh. For example, when Daesh endangers the integrity and dignity of Islam and Iraq are in danger, the Marjaiat institution issues an Islamic decree (fatwa) of Jihad.

Sensitivity to Corruption

Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani pays due attention to the possibility of involvement in financial corruption. The scholars of the holy city of Najaf enjoy very simple lives and do not receive money from the government. Their earnings are based on religious Vojohat, the money people pay as prescribed in Islam or people donations. Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani is fully aware of the possibility of corruption. The Marjaiat institution does not receive a governmental budget in the holy city of Najaf. He has a firm stance towards political and economic corruption due to his simple life and independence from the state budget.

Sensitivity to Flattery and Formation of Biased Flow

The senior scholars of the holy city of Najaf consider flattery as disgraceful behavior. Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani has also prevented the formation of a movement by his fans and has not allowed anyone to hinder the freedom of others for advocating him. He does not recognize extremism in any affairs.

Avoiding Politicization

Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani does not hold regular meetings with political leaders, ministers, and parliamentarians. He does not safeguard any of the officials. He is well aware of politics, properly knows politicians, has a cordial relationship with them but is not politicized. He issues Fatwa and expresses his viewpoints, but does not issue orders. He usually receives a number of elites, and people from different strata.

Avoiding Show-off and Competition

Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani’s power is not generated from show-off, political and economic interference, or the Mafia actions. He has done nothing to make himself a powerful person and is not competing with anyone. He has managed to win his status via research and austerity for several years. He also has asked the Iraqi officials to collect his pictures from streets and offices aimed at safeguarding the Marjaiat from possible damages.

Marjaiat, Human Rights and Freedom of Religion

Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani never puts pressure on people who possibly are disagreeing with his Fatwa (decree). He is well aware that the main reason behind the popularity of Islam after thousands of years is respecting people and their freedom of expression. He never intervenes in the public affairs of people and does not care for what they wear, talk, or see. He believes that the freedom of Muslim people is not in contradiction with religion. Grand Ayatollah is fully aware that religion is still the most powerful institution in Muslim countries. The integration of freedom and religion in people’s lives has paved the way for the entrance of Islam in Iran, Iraq, China, Malaysia, the European and Western countries.

Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani has a supportive viewpoint about other religions. He pays due attention to ethics and having a sound relationship with other people, regardless of religion, race, nationality, and gender.

Marjaiat and Personal Behavior

Marjaiat is very sympathetic to the Iraqi nation. That’s why, Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani has gradually become the supreme Shia Marja and the spiritual leader of the Iraqi people, without having political authority. Although he does not have any military power, political party, or funds, his opinions are very important for all politicians from the East, West, and the Islamic countries that enter Iraq. He has lived in a rental house for the past 35 years and is not wealthy.

He is very keen on receiving new information and is a good listener. He behaves very politely with his guests.