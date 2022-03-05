March 5, 2022 | 9:20 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

Israeli court cancel Russia’s Ownership of Jerusalem Church

Russia’s Ownership of Jerusalem Church

SHAFAQNA- Jerusalem District Court has revoked Russia’s Ownership of Jerusalem Church.

Diplomatic sources warned that the court’s decision could create a diplomatic crisis with Moscow, mainly that it comes amid Russia‘s war in Ukraine.

They called on Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to take advantage of his powers and officially transfer the church’s ownership to the Russian government.

The Alexander Nevsky church, built at the end of the 19th century and is considered the most important Russian holding in and around the Old City, is adjacent to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. During Ottoman times, the property was registered in the name of the Russian government.

Source: Asharq Al-Awsat

