Erdogan says: Zelenskyy ready to meet with Putin in Turkey

Zelenskyy ready to meet with Putin

SHAFAQNA- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, that he is ready to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Istanbul or Ankara, Erdogan had informed Putin about Zelenskyy’s offer , the Turkish presidential spokesperson and adviser, said.

“During the phone talks of Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, Zelenskyy said that he is ready to meet with Vladimir Putin in Istanbul, Ankara, wherever the Russian leader wants,” Kalin said, quoted by Turkish broadcaster TRT. Kalin noted that Erdogan had informed Putin about Zelenskyy’s offer.

