March 5, 2022 | 9:20 PM

English
International Shia News Agency

Lebanon’s President meets European union delegation

SHAFAQNA- Lebanon’s President, Michel Aoun, meets European union delegation .

During the meeting ,Michel Aoun, said that the negotiation option is the best way to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, “Because the adoption of peaceful means leads to avoiding any repercussions that increase differences between countries in general, and neighboring countries in specific”.

The delegations was headed by Ambassador Ralph Tarraf, who thanked President Aoun for receiving him and the accompanying delegation,  Ambassador Tarraf also pointed out that the European Union had taken an effective action against this crisis and had issued a bundle of sanctions against the Russian economic system, its technology sector and its corrupt elite.

In addition, the President pointed to the importance of solidarity between countries and peoples, especially during wars, and said: “Today, Europe will not abandon its role”.

Source: National News Agency

