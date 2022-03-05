March 6, 2022 | 12:44 AM

Daesh claims bomb blast at Pakistani Shia mosque

SHAFAQNA- Daesh claimed bomb blast at Pakistani Shia mosque that killed more than 50 people.

A bomb blast at a Shia mosque in Peshawar, in northwestern Pakistan, on Friday, killed at least 57 people and wounding more than 100 in one of the worst terrorist attacks in Pakistan in several years.

The Daesh claimed responsibility, according to a translation of a Daesh statement by the SITE Intelligence Group. The statement said the bombing was carried out by an Afghan suicide bomber.

Police officials said that at least one gunman on a motorcycle had killed two police guards before entering the mosque .A spokesman for the hospital, Muhammad Asim Khan, said that 10 of those people were “in very critical condition.” Asked if they were able to identify the bodies, he said that in many cases the police had just brought severed body parts to the hospital.

Source: The New York Times

