Funeral ceremony of martyrs of terrorist attack on Peshawar mosque in Pakistan+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The bodies of the martyrs of the terrorist attack on the Shia Grand Mosque were buried in the “Qissa Khwani Bazaar” area of ​​Peshawar.

The ceremony, attended by a large Pakistani Shia community and Pakistani religious and political leaders, condemning the cowardly terrorist attack as a conspiracy by the enemies of Pakistan to destabilize the country.

A powerful bomb exploded at a Shia mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar on Friday, killing at least 57 people and wounding 250 others.

According to police, several terrorists first tried to break the police security ring in front of the mosque entrance; But the security forces resist and the conflict begins. However, one of the terrorists managed to enter the mosque and detonate his explosive vest. Eyewitnesses say the terrorist blew up his vest right next to the mosque pulpit.

“We are in an emergency situation and the injured are being taken to hospital. We are investigating the nature of this explosion, but it seems to have been a suicide attack,” said Mohammad Sajjad Khan, a Peshawar police official, about the blast.

Followings are the pictures of the funeral of the martyrs of Peshawar Mosque:

Source: Shafaqna Persian

