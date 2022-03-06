March 6, 2022 | 10:20 AM

International Shia News Agency

US: Supreme Court rules in favour of FBI in case on spying on Muslims

SHAFAQNA-The US Supreme Court rules in favour of FBI in case on spying on Muslims. Three Muslim men sued the F.B.I, accusing the agency of conducting illegal surveillance of them and their community after the 9/11 attacks.

The court on Friday unanimously overturned a lower court’s 2019 ruling that said a federal law regulating government surveillance called the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) trumped the state secrets privilege – a legal defence based on national security interests – that the government asserted.

The ruling means the case returns to lower courts for further litigation, with the claims made by the plaintiffs not yet dismissed. The Supreme Court faulted the San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals’ analysis, with Justice Samuel Alito writing that the FISA provision in question “does not displace the state secrets privilege”.

The lawsuit accused the FBI of infiltrating mainstream mosques in southern California and targeting Muslim Americans for surveillance because of their religion.

Source: AlJazeera

