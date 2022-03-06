March 6, 2022 | 10:29 AM

English
International Shia News Agency

New Russia-related sanctions are unrelated to JCPOA : USA State Department

0

SHAFAQNA-The US State Department said sanctions over Ukraine are “unrelated” to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as the Iran deal is formally known.
“The new Russia-related sanctions are unrelated to the JCPOA and should not have any impact on its potential implementation,” a US State Department spokesperson said. “We continue to engage with Russia on a return to full implementation of the JCPOA. Russia shares a common interest in ensuring Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon. ”

At the Iran talks, Russia is demanding guarantees from the US that the sanctions targeting the Kremlin over its invasion of Ukraine would not hinder its trade with Iran.

Source : politico

Related posts

Grossi: Nuclear deal impossible to materialize in absence of comprehensive IAEA-Iran agreement

asadian

UK & France say: Iran nuclear deal is close

asadian

EU’s Foreign Policy Chief: Agreement on Iran nuclear deal may be reached this weekend

asadian

Vienna talks: European negotiators return to capitals for consultations

asadian

German Chancellor: Iran nuclear deal cannot be postponed any longer

asadian

Vienna: Iran’s Top Negotiator Meets EU’s Foreign Policy Chief

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.