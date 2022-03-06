160 foreign figures travel to ancient Iraqi city of Ur on occasion of first anniversary of Pope’s trip

SHAFAQNA- A delegation of 120 foreigners will arrive in the historic city of Ur today (Sunday) to mark the first anniversary of Pope Francis’ visit to Iraq on March 6 last year.

These personalities are expected to attend a ceremony accompanied by a number of Iraqi national figures.

Kazem Sabar, director of the office of the governor of Dhi Qar in Iraq, told Al-Sabah: “One hundred and twenty foreign personalities will enter Ur today through Nasiriyah Airport on behalf of the ambassadors of different countries, along with a number of national personalities.”

He added: “The purpose of these personalities is to participate in the anniversary of Pope Francis’ visit to Iraq, which is called the National Day of Tolerance and Coexistence .”

Pope Francis arrived in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah on March 6 last year and met with representatives of various religions in the ancient city of Ur. He also attended a inter-faith prayer in the city, calling it the prayer of Abraham’s children in the Prophet’s birthplace.

The Pope had also met with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani and Iraqi officials the days before.

Source: Al-Sabah News Agency