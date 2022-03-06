Saudi Arabia cancels all Corona-related health protocols in Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia has announced an “immediate cancelation” to all anti-Corona protocols in the country.

The official Saudi news agency quoted an official in the Saudi Interior Ministry as saying that given the country’s achievements in the fight against Coronavirus and progress in vaccination and increasing the collective safety ratio, it was decided to stop all precautionary measures and protocols related to the Corona.

According to this new instruction, the observance of social distance in the Masjid al-Haram and the Masjid al-Nabawi and other mosques throughout Saudi Arabia will be abolished, and only the use of protective face masks will remain.

Also, the observance of social distance in indoor and outdoor places and in all group activities and programs is abolished and the use of face masks in the open places is no longer necessary.

Another clause of this guideline is that travelers do not have to submit a negative Corona test to enter Saudi Arabia, and instead they are obliged to pay all medical expenses in case of Corona in Saudi Arabia.

According to the directive, passengers entering Saudi Arabia will no longer have to go to quarantine, and the suspension of Saudi flights to all countries, including 17 African and Islamic countries (including Saudi Arabia), will be lifted.

The implementation of this instruction started this morning and the morning prayer in the two holy shrines was without observing the health protocols.

According to the latest statistics from the Saudi Ministry of Health, 283 new cases of Corona and one death have been registered in the country in the last 24 hours.

Source: Meadeast News