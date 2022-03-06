Iraqi MPs speculate: Government is likely to be formed within next two months

SHAFAQNA- Members of the Iraqi parliament have predicted that a new government will be formed next May, calling the agreement by rival political factions a step towards maintaining internal security and improving the living conditions of citizens.

Yasser Watut, a member of the Iraqi parliament, said the information confirmed that the government would be formed after Eid al-Fitr.

Another member of the Iraqi parliament, Thaer Makhif al-Kitab, said the formation of the government would not take longer due to the decisions of the federal court, which has settled all political disputes.

On the other hand, Jassim Atwan al-Musawi, a member of the Iraqi parliament, referring to the deteriorating situation in the security and economic situation of the country, called on the political factions to be responsible for this situation and to prioritize the interests of the citizens over their party interests.

Source: Shafaqna Persian