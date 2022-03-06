Hakim: Anniversary of Pope & Grand Ayatollah Sistani meeting shows importance of peace and tolerance for world

SHAFAQNA- The head of the Iraqi National Forces Coalition called the first anniversary of Pope Francis’ visit to Iraq and his meeting with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani an important turning point in restoring Iraq’s religious status.

“On the anniversary of this event, we feel a clear picture that sent to the world about the importance of peace and tolerance in human life and the need of human society for solidarity and diversity,” Hakim said in a statement.

“The pope’s visit to Iraq marks a turning point in the recovery of Iraq’s religious standing as a source of Abrahamic and other religions,” he added.

Pope Francis traveled to Iraq for the first time on 5th March 2021, lasting four days. During this trip, he also met with the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Source: Al-Forat News

