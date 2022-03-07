Hussain ibn Ali (A.S) and his conscious uprising

SHAFAQNA- After the departure of Imam Hasan, the grounds were gradually prepared for his brother Hussain and his followers to rise up.

Imam Hasan used to object to Muawiyah for his crimes against the Muslim nation. From time to time, Muawiyah wrote letters to the Imam, trying to dissuade him from rising up or making any move against him with threats. When Muawiyah died and his corrupt son succeeded him, the core of Hussain’s movement began to take shape. The Imam invited Muslims to revolution in different ways.

Imam Hussain had worked out all necessary mechanisms before inviting his followers to rise up. How can one describe this uprising as an involuntary explosion and compare it with valueless revolutions? There is also historical evidence that Imam Hussain’s uprising was voluntary.

Imam Hussain’s speech delivered when Muawiyah was trying to seek people’s allegiance for Yazid. After having killed Imam Hasan, Muawiyah convinced a group of influential people to endorse his son Yazid as his successor. But Imam Hussain told him: I’ve heard a description of perfection and skillfulness of your son Yazid. Are you going to mislead people? Apparently you do not know your son. Or maybe you have information which we don’t about him. Yazid has already proven his incompetence for this post. He plays with dogs and pigeons. He is passing his time with women and playing music. You had better reconsider your decision so that your sins will not become heavier… (al-Imama wa al-Siyasa)

Imam Hussain’s letter to Muawiyah

Imam Hussain wrote a letter to Muawiyah detailing his crimes, above all the murder of senior Companions and pious people. I regret I have not risen up against you due to some shortcomings. It is possible that my excuses would not be acceptable to God, he wrote. The Imam noted in his letter that Muawiyah’s biggest mistake was that he won endorsement for his son who gets drunk and plays with dogs. (Al-Imama wa al-Siyasa)

Imam Hussain’s address in Mena

In the last days of Muawiyah’s reign, Imam Hussain gathered nearly a thousand people, including senior Hashemite figures, in Mina and delivered a speech about the formation of an Islamic government. He highlighted the crimes committed by Muawiyah against the Islamic community, particularly the Shia.

In his speech, Imam Hussain recited Quranic verses about the Prophet’s household and asked the influential figures in Mecca, Medina and other cities to endorse him. (Kitab Sulaym b. Qays)

The Imam preformed his Hajj pilgrimage individually and left for Iraq. ‘My death approaches and I look forward to meeting my ancestors… From here, I can see the place in which I will be martyred and where the wolves will maul my body,’ he said. Those who are ready to give their blood in this way and join their Creator can accompany me. I am leaving early in the morning. (Luhuf)

Is it still correct to interpret Imam Hussain’s movement as an involuntary explosion while he let his followers decide to come with him or stay behind?

The Ramifications of Imam Hussain’s uprising

The effects of Imam Hussain’s uprising and its consequences are innumerable. Here, we will briefly mention the most significant of them.

Exposing the corruption of the Umayyad regime

We mentioned earlier that Imam Hussain decided to rise up against the ruling government because he openly flouted Islamic teachings, got drunk in public and played with animals. Religion had become a plaything in the hands of Yazid and his followers. The martyrdom of Imam Hussain at that time gave an important lesson to people that Islam is preferred to life and family. Muslims are obliged to sacrifice everything in the face of corrupt governments. Hussain sacrificed his life for Islam and Quran. Moreover, the martyrdom of Imam Hussain shed light on the corrupt nature of the Umayyad dynasty.

The famous Indian poet, Muʿin al-Din Kashmiri has described Hussain as the second promoter of monotheism after the Prophet.

Revolutions and Riots

After the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the spirit of revolution was revived in the Islamic community and revolutions happened in rapid succession. It was indicative of a deep hatred of Umayyad rule.

The first uprising following the martyrdom of Hussain was launched by the Tawwabun (Penitents) led by Sulayman bin Surad a Companion of the Prophet. A group of senior Shia figures participated in this uprising under the slogan of Revenge for Hussain! They first went to the tomb of Imam Hussain and stayed there one full day, lamenting that they had not assisted Hussain and repenting to God.

The uprising of Mukhtar came later. More uprisings and revolutions happened until the Umayyad dynasty was fully unseated.

The School of Martyrdom

The school of martyrdom was founded by the teachings of the Quran and the Prophet. But after his death and the ensuing development of Islamic countries, some incompetent governments took power. Even Abd Allah ibn Umar justified his cooperation with Hajjaj on the grounds that opposition to the ruling government will cause division and trigger sedition and bloodletting. Such an attitude will push the society to be obedient to any tyrannical regime.

With his martyrdom, Imam Hussain changed the rules of this game and revived the school of martyrdom in the Islamic community; he taught Muslims the lesson of resistance, courage and uprising. To that effect, Musab ibn Zubayr told his wife Sakina, who was the daughter of Hussain: Your father stripped all free people of any pretext and taught the Muslim world that a violent death is much better than a shameful life.

Source: Shia Islam: History and Doctrines, Ayatullah Jaʿfar Subhani, Imam Chapter 24