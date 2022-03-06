Al-Azhar imam calls international community to end war in Ukraine

SHAFAQNA-The imam of Egypt’s Al-Azhar, has called for doubling efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

“We are witnessing Ukrainian civilians leave their homes in quest of safety and security, which is a true test of our humanity,” Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayyeb said in a statement.

“I call on the international community to increase humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and exert further efforts to end the war,” he added.

Russia’s war on Ukraine has been met by outrage from the international community with the EU, UK, and US, among others, implementing a range of economic sanctions on Moscow.

Last week, El-Tayyeb appealed to both Russia and Ukraine to solve their conflict through dialogue.

On Saturday, David Arakhamia, a member of the Ukrainian delegation negotiating with Russia, said a third round of talks between the two countries will be held on Monday with aim to reach a cease-fire. According to UN figures, at least 331 civilians have been killed and 675 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war on Feb. 24.

1.5 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.