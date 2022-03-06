March 6, 2022 | 11:04 AM

English
International Shia News Agency

Al-Azhar imam calls international community to end war in Ukraine

0
Al-Azhar imam calls to end war in Ukraine

SHAFAQNA-The imam of Egypt’s Al-Azhar, has called for doubling efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

“We are witnessing Ukrainian civilians leave their homes in quest of safety and security, which is a true test of our humanity,” Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayyeb said in a statement.

“I call on the international community to increase humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and exert further efforts to end the war,” he added.

Russia’s war on Ukraine has been met by outrage from the international community with the EU, UK, and US, among others, implementing a range of economic sanctions on Moscow.

Last week, El-Tayyeb appealed to both Russia and Ukraine to solve their conflict through dialogue.

On Saturday, David Arakhamia, a member of the Ukrainian delegation negotiating with Russia, said a third round of talks between the two countries will be held on Monday with aim to reach a cease-fire. According to UN figures, at least 331 civilians have been killed and 675 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war on Feb. 24.

1.5 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS ANALYST’S VIEW ON THE IMPACT OF UKRAINE CRISIS ON FUTURE OF GLOBAL POWER EQUATIONS

USA SAYS RUSSIA TO FACE PRESSURE AT UN OVER UKRAINE CRISIS

Related posts

Erdogan says: Zelenskyy ready to meet with Putin in Turkey

asadian

International affairs analyst: “World is moving towards a compromise between great powers”

asadian

UN: Security Council To Meet on Ukrainian Nuclear Plant

asadian

Ukraine says: Russian forces seized Zaporizhzhia plant

asadian

International Affairs Analyst: Ukraine crisis a trap by West for Russia

asadian

Arab Politician: War in Ukraine will add new dimension to Vienna talks

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.