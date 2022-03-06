March 6, 2022 | 6:58 PM

War in Ukraine : Mariupol evacuation halted

Mariupol evacuation halted

SHAFAQNA- A second attempt to evacuate an estimated 200,000 people out of Mariupol has come to a halt amid ongoing hostilities.

More than 3,500 people have been detained at anti-war protests in Russia.

The Red Cross says the situation in Mariupol is extremely “dire”. Mastercard and Visa announce they are suspending operations in Russia.

Ukraine’s foreign minister tells US counterpart his country needs fighter jets and air defence systems and says NATO’s refusal to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine is a “sign of weakness”.

The IMF warns that the “serious” global economic effects of the war in Ukraine would be “more devastating” if the conflict escalates.

Source : aljazeera

