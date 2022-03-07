Pope calls for peace in Ukraine

SHAFAQNA-Pope Francis appealed for peace in Ukraine , the creation of humanitarian corridors .

“Rivers of blood and tears are flowing in Ukraine. It is not merely a military operation, but a war, which sows death, destruction and misery. The number of victims is increasing, as are the people fleeing, especially mothers and children. The need for humanitarian assistance in that troubled country is growing dramatically by the hour”, the pope said in his weekly address to crowds gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

The Pope appealed for humanitarian corridors to be genuinely secured, and for aid to be guaranteed and access facilitated to the besieged areas, in order to offer vital relief to our brothers and sisters oppressed by bombs and fear.

Source: Vatican News