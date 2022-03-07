Sheikh Zakzaky condemns terrorist attack on Shia Mosque in Peshawar

SHAFAQNA- Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky condemns terrorist attack on Shia mosque in the Peshawar, Pakistan.

The outstanding Nigerian Shia cleric prays to Allah ta’ala for mercy and blessing to the souls of the martyrs who lost their lives during the bomb attack which he blamed on the enemies of Islam whose major aim is to sow the seed of disunity among Muslims around the world.

The leader of the Islamic movement in Nigeria while sending his heartfelt condolence to the families of the victims, also highlighted how the enemies of Islam carry out attacks against religious communities in the Muslim world to make sure Muslims are not united to confront our common enemy.

At the end, he prays for the speedy recovery of the injured and traumatized survivors.

S. Zakzaky Office

Source: ABNA